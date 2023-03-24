MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The sport of Padel is taking the world by storm and now the Basin can get in on the fun! Check out the new courts now open for play at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland.
Facts about Padel:
- Originated in Mexico
- Rules are similar to those of tennis, but you serve underarm.
- Points are calculated the same as in tennis with points, games, and sets.
- Played in doubles.
- Smaller sized courts.
- The racket is solid with no strings.
- The court is enclosed with a backboard for players to use to their advantage.