MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — A main water break at the Busch Convention Center forced the facility to close indefinitely and with inches of water flooding it’s grounds, clean up efforts are well underway.

Kyle Rutherford with Carpet Tech who’s with the company in charge of the clean up, said in his initial observations the flood was expansive, but manageable.

“As we see, water was where it shouldn’t be and that’s unfortunately one of the parts of our job that we do and when were called upon to do it we’ve got a lot of practice so luckily we were able to get more than just the initial tech here and get it under control.” said Rutherford.

As far as assessing the damage and determining exactly how long the cleanup process would take, Rutherford said, “At the moment from what I’m seeing and hearing it’s just a day by day process. Once we get our work done today we’ll get to tomorrow and go from there.”

The City of Midland said that at this time there is no current timeline for when the convention center will be back up and running as they are still assessing the damages.