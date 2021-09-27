Bus driver shortages cause closures in Midland, Odessa

Odessa, TEXAS (ABC Big 2) – EZ Rider has released multiple notifications over the past few days about route closures in the area, and the General Manager of EZ Rider says it’s mainly because of a severe bus driver shortage. Some in the community rely on EZ Rider, the only public transportation available between Midland and Odessa.

EZ Rider, like many businesses and operations, has been hit hard with the pandemic. EZ Rider General Manager Doug Provance says some drivers have been on leave with COVID-19. Others are afraid of getting the virus because of the constant access to the community. Provance says some workers quit to go back to the oil fields. This shortage has lead to routes within the cities of Midland and Odessa being closed for the day, as well as routes between the two.

Riders who need help planning their ride around the closures can head to the EZ Rider website and check out the “Find my bus” app, or they can call the office for guidance.

The bus company does have some new hires. Provance says that they are trying to fill positions, but that it’s taking time to have the employees learn the routes, and that they’re properly trained for safety.