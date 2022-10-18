ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera setting his own car on fire. 21-year-old Lee Anthony Juarez has been charged with Arson.

According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to a parking lot between a DK store and a Smoker’s Outlet on N Dixie Boulevard after a white Ford Taurus was found burning. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators found surveillance video that showed a man, later identified as Juarez, behaving strangely; he reportedly threw a bag full of various items on top of the Smoker’s Outlet and was seen stumbling around the parking lot before climbing back into the vehicle, starting a fire, and walking away.

On October 14, investigators spoke with Juarez who said he was seen on camera in the area because he was drinking alcohol and charging his phone at the convenience store. He denied owning a white car. Witnesses later told investigators that Juarez did own a white Ford Taurus and said that on September 20, Juarez arrived home and said that his car had broken down in a parking lot.

Courtesy: Ashley Nutter

Eventually, Juarez admitted to police that he started the fire by lighting a towel that had previously been used to soak up gasoline. Juarez was arrested on a warrant on October 15 and remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.