ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for an unknown male and female subject involved in a burglary.

On January 20th, at about 9:44am, the subjects forced entry into a residence in the 1300 block of Broughton and stole several thousand dollars worth of property.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects and this case, please contact Detective B. Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0000779.