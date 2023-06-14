MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, Betenbough Homes, in partnership with the Midland Chamber of Commerce, broke ground on a new Midland community, Mockingbird Ridge. The crew at Betenbough Homes said the need for affordable housing continues to grow, and it hopes to turn the dream of ownership into a reality for Midland home buyers.

The Mockingbird Ridge community will consist of more than 2,000 new homes ranging from 1,010 – 2,660 square feet, 2 themed community parks, and nearly 2 miles of walking trails. Homes in the area will start at $1,900 per month and will come with a two-year comprehensive new home warranty.

According to the home builders, the landscaping will be “carefully designed to incorporate native plants with an emphasis on blending the newly built environment with its natural surroundings”.

You’ll find more information about the homes here.