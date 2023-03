ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD has confirmed that Buice Elementary principal, Jim Workman, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of an incident that occurred on campus Friday. The district said it could not provide any additional details because of the ongoing investigation and a personnel matter.

This is Workman’s first year as principal at the school; he’s worked in education for 27 years.