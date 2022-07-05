IMPERIAL, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Buena Vista ISD is a public school district in Imperial. The district’s school serves students in Pre-K all the way through twelfth grade.

With around 235 students right now, the district is looking to bring more to the area. They offer more individualized time with teachers and are looking to expand that student population.

“Were opening up transfers. We carry a large transfer base, and were looking to grow enrollment. By doing that, were wanting to push out to the Midland Odessa area.” said District Superintendent, Mason Kyle.

With a 12-1 student to teacher ratio, the district says that more quality time is spent on each individual student. Making for a better learning experience, and in turn higher test scores.

“We offer low student to teacher ratio, much lower than Ector County and Midland ISD. And its by no means a stab at them, just some students strive better in a smaller atmosphere.” said Superintendent Kyle.

The school is located on Highway 11 West in Imperial, in between Fort Stockton and McCamey.

Superintendent Kyle said they offer bus service to all grade levels, from Odessa each school day.

“We get there anywhere between 6:15- and 6:30 a.m., and the bus pulls out promptly at 6:35ish, and it takes a bout an an hour to get here. That’s why we get here so early, because our day starts at 7:50.” said Superintendent Kyle.

For families that are interested in coming to Buena Vista ISD they can fill out a transfer application on the districts website, or transfer student folder.

“Its an at home atmosphere. Were a big family. And were really looking to fill it with some great kids.” said Superintendent Kyle.

The district is also excited about a new bond that was passed to help them expand.

“Thanks to the voters of Imperial, and Buena Vista, we just passed a 60 million dollar bond. We are starting to expand. Right now were in the planning phase. But right now were hoping to build a building that will contain 300-350.” said Superintendent Kyle.