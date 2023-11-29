IMPERIAL, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Buena Vista ISD broke ground on their new K-12 campus on Wednesday.

The educational building is expected to be about 75,000 square feet and is meant to provide more up to date facilities for students and staff.

The district is also working on renovations of existing classrooms and offices outside of this campus.

“In small communities like Imperial, this is the epicenter of community,” said Buena Vista ISD Superintendent Mason Kyle. “So for this bond to pass and for these students and faculty and alumni that have stayed, it’s just a blessing to see the backing our community has for our students here at Buena Vista.”

The last building for the district was back in the 1980s.

You can learn more about Buena Vista ISD and their 2022 Bond election on their website here.