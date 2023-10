ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – You can be counted in the millions of people around the world who have experienced Disney’s The Lion King musical performance because it’s here at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock.

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, this musical has entertained more than 21 million theatergoers appealing to audiences of all ages.

Syndee Winters plays Nala in Dinsey’s The Lion King musical, lets meet her in the video above.