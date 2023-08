BUDAPEST, Hungary (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland High graduate Bryce Hoppel advanced to the men’s 800-meter final in the track and field World Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

Hoppel placed third in his semi-final heat but ran a 1:44:04, which was fast enough to earn him a lane in the final. It was the fifth-fastest time in the semi-finals.

Hoppel will try for a World Championship title this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1:30 p.m. The entire World Athletics Championship meet is being streamed on Peacock.