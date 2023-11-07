MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Bryan Murry was elected to serve as Midland ISD’s school board trustee in District 7 Tuesday in a race against Joshua Guinn, winning with 55% of the vote. Murry, who previously served as board president, stepped down last summer in order for his sons to take teaching and coaching jobs with the district.

Murry, who has not missed a board meeting since his resignation, said he decided to run again because there is still work to do within the district. During his campaign, Murry said he supports MISD through: Student Outcomes, Growth Mindset, Teacher Support, and Strong Discipline.