ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene.

According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators said Solis was driving a white Dodge Ram in the eastbound lanes when he struck the rear of a box trailer pulled by a 2013 Kenworth.

Passengers in the Dodge were taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment and the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.