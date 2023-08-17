Note: The video above is from a story we ran in February.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Brownwood man was arrested earlier this week in connection with a February crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Primitivo Aaron Guerrero, 37, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault. He’s also facing a Driving While Intoxicated Charge out of Midland County.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, around 11:52 p.m. on February 19, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385, about five miles north of Odessa. Investigators said 23-year-old Juan Rodrigues was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on 385 when he was struck head-on by another pick-up traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Rodrigues was pronounced dead at the scene; his passenger, 20-year-old Auden Saenz, also of Andrews, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said Guerrero was behind the wheel of the truck that hit Rodrigues and Saenz; he was also taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. While speaking with Guerreo, investigators said he slurred his words and was unable to perform a series of field sobriety tests. Guerrero reportedly told troopers that Rodrigues “jumped the median” and was at fault; however, the crash occurred in a section of the highway where a grassy median and cable barrier separate the lanes. A blood alcohol test showed Guerreo had a BAC of 0.241 at the time of the crash.

Guerrero was taken into custody on a warrant on August 15. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday morning on a $40,000 bond.