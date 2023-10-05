ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three brothers were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they allegedly got into a physical fight about a washing machine. Shaquinten Harrington, 42, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; his brother, 41-year-old twins, Demond and Lashawn Harrington, have each been charged with one count of Assault/Family Violence.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 3, officers were called to a home in the 900 block of E Monahans to investigate a fight between the siblings. At the scene, officers met with Shaquinten, who said he was washing his clothes when his brothers walked up and unplugged the machine. Shaquinten said he told his siblings to “get out of his face”, and when they did not, a physical fight ensued. According to Shaquinten, his younger brothers “jumped” him and began to punch and kick him; that’s when he reportedly ran from the house and retrieved a bicycle tire pump.

Investigators said Shaquinten re-entered the house and hit one of the twins in the head with the bicycle tire pump. Shaquinten reportedly admitted to swinging the pump at the other twin as well but wasn’t sure if he made contact.

All three brothers were taken into custody and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon. Shaquinten’s bond has been set at a combined $50,000. Both Demond and Lashawn are facing a $2,500 bond.