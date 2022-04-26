ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after he led police on a brief chase. Nathan Allen Glidwell, 33, has been charged with Evading Arrest, Driving with an Invalid License, and Fleeing from Police.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 19, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw Glidwell driving with a broken tail light in the 2900 block of Oakwood. The officer said Glidwell refused to pull over and continued driving; eventually, Glidwell parked his car in the 1400 block of Pagewood.

The affidavit stated that after Glidwell stopped his vehicle, he exited the driver side door and ran. He reportedly ignored commands to stop, but was eventually caught and arrested. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and later released on a combined $2,000 bond.

Neighbors in the area said they noticed a large police presence on Pagewood around 11:30 that same night and were curious about what was going on. Some even commented on the growing number of police chases they have seen in recent weeks.

In fact, according to arrest reports, since April 8, at least 13 people have been arrested in Odessa for running from police. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told our reporter last week, some of the people arrested in those cases were repeat offenders, and that the punishment for such a crime doesn’t seem to deter those determined to run.

Griffis said he would like to see a harsher punishment for evading, especially in cases such as Glidwell’s who, according to jail records, was also arrested and charged with evading arrest in March. Griffis said such pursuits are a danger to the community and police alike.

Our reporter Rob Tooke has more on this story coming up in a special report set to air on May 2. You can catch that report at 10:00 p.m. only on ABC Big 2 News.