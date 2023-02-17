ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- BJ’s Burgers, home to a mouthwatering giant burger served with all the fixings and lots of love by the Armenta family, sits quietly today. No delicious burger smells linger in the air, and no one is placing an order at the popular drive-in that has proudly served the Basin for nearly 50 years.

On December 29, 2022, fire crews with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the tiny restaurant off Golder Avenue after a fire broke out in an office. Investigators said the fire started with a window AC unit and most of the damage was contained to the back of the restaurant and the roof. However, the fire caused heavy heat and smoke damage to the rest of the cinderblock building.

Now, owner Gilbert Armenta, who bought the business from the original owners 22 years ago, said the cost of repairs may keep the restaurant shuttered indefinitely. That’s because Armenta didn’t own the building and his renter’s insurance will only pay to replace the items contained inside the business; his coverage will not pay for damages to the actual building.

The price tag for the repairs is estimated at more than $180,000. Armenta said that’s because the building is old and needs to be completely re-wired to meet City code.

“I don’t have that kind of money,” Armenta said.

Which means the Basin’s best burger could be a thing of the past. But Armenta is hoping his restaurant dreams aren’t over quite yet. He’s faithful that his loyal customers may be able to help.

“If it wasn’t for my customers, BJ’s wouldn’t exist. We have loyal customers from years and years back…throughout the years, they’ve given me a decent living. I can’t complain. But Covid really hit a lot of the small businesses in Odessa. And thank God mine survived, up to this point anyway.”

Customers we spoke with said they’ve been eating at BJ’s since childhood. The huge burger they remember includes an entire pound of beef, anchored between a bun made specially for the restaurant by a local bakery. And those burger fans said, the craving for the giant burger hasn’t gone away. We’re told if you haven’t had one, you’re missing out.

A sign hangs outside the restaurant today, saying ‘Remodeling- Opening Soon’-and Odessans are hoping that’s exactly what happens.

“Thank you for your patience,” Armenta said. “Just a little bit more patience and I’m going to try and get the business back up and going again.”

If you’d like to help Armenta and his restaurant crew get back to work and have a chance to try one of those famous giant burgers, you can donate to the delicious cause here.