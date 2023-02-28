ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a Facebook post, there is a maroon pickup with “Sheriff” markings on the doors, beneath the windows being operated in a suspicious manner around the Alpine area.

This vehicle is not a Brewster County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and if marked in the above manner, is being operated in violation of the law.

Texas Penal Code 37.12 specifically prohibits a person from intentionally or knowingly misrepresenting an object, including a vehicle, as property belonging to a law enforcement agency.

If you observe this vehicle, please report it to Brewster County’s Sheriff’s Office immediately, including the location and direction of travel. please safely document the license plate number, if possible.