BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Active shooter training is underway for several schools in Brewster County this week. BCSO and other Alpine Police Department are participating in the training in an effort to teach students and teachers ways to stay safe in life-threatening situations.

The BCSO took to Facebook to share with the community that there will be a large law enforcement presence at several of the campuses throughout the week.

Alpine ISD will be participating in Active Threat Exercises, which will include active shooter simulations. Alpine ISD stated on its Facebook page that students will not directly participate, and should not be alarmed by the large police presence.