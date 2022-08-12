MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child.

Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked the community to help find Hinojos. According to an affidavit, on August 11, a tip was called in placing Hinojos in Midland.

Officers with the Midland Police Department were then sent to a home where Hinojos was believed to be hiding with a runaway girl. The tipster said the wanted man knew about the warrants out of Brewster County- his truck reportedly broke down in Midland and he wanted to hide at a family member’s home until it could be repaired.

Officers found Hinojos as well as the missing girl inside the residence provided by the tipster. Hinojos, as well as the runaway, were taken to MPD for questioning- there, the girl reportedly made an outcry of sexual abuse. Hinojos also reportedly admitted to investigators that he had sex with the girl multiple times while hiding in Midland.

Hinojos was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday morning. His bond has been set at a combined $127,500. According to BSCO, the investigation is ongoing.