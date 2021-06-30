Brewster Co deputies find group of illegal migrants, arrest 1 for human smuggling

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Garcia-Ponce for felony human smuggling Monday after a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post, on June 28, a deputy pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban east of Marathon. Inside, the deputy found a group of nine illegal migrants.

Investigators say Garcia-Ponce, a US citizen, received payment for smuggling illegal migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Ecuador across the border.

Garcia-Ponce was transported to the Brewster County Jail, the group of migrants were referred to Border Patrol agents for processing and deportation.