Brewster Co deputies find group of illegal migrants, arrest 1 for human smuggling

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Garcia-Ponce for felony human smuggling Monday after a traffic stop. 

According to a Facebook post, on June 28, a deputy pulled over a Chevrolet Suburban east of Marathon. Inside, the deputy found a group of nine illegal migrants. 

Investigators say Garcia-Ponce, a US citizen, received payment for smuggling illegal migrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Ecuador across the border. 

Garcia-Ponce was transported to the Brewster County Jail, the group of migrants were referred to Border Patrol agents for processing and deportation. 

