BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- It was a busy weekend for deputies with the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, the agency arrested at least three people accused of human smuggling.

On February 20, deputies responded to the Alpine Border Patrol Station to assist with an investigation into human smuggling. Ashley Lea Leon and Danielle Neal were arrested and charged with three counts each of human smuggling and three counts each of smuggling a person under the age of 18. The two were booked into the Brewster County Jail Sunday afternoon.





Also on February 20, BCSO deputies, assisted by US Border Patrol agents, initiated a traffic stop on two vehicles traveling together on Highway 118, just south of Alpine. One of the vehicles, driven by Juan Daniel Hernandez-Aguilera, of Mexico, was occupied by 10 additional illegal migrants, including two children. The other vehicle was occupied by three US citizens, including Michael Anthony Mariscal, a wanted fugitive out of Indiana. Mariscal was wanted for child neglect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.





Hernandez-Aguilera was arrested and charged with eight counts of human smuggling and two counts of smuggling a person under the age of 18. Mariscal was booked into the Brewster County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Indiana. 10 illegal migrants were referred to CBP for processing and deportation. BCSO said the other two US citizens were released, pending investigation.