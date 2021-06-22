Brewster Co. Deputies arrest 49 illegal migrants in RV

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Monday night, Brewster County Sheriff’s deputies stopped an RV near the Big Bend National Park entrance on Highway 118, south of Study Butte.

During the traffic stop, deputies found 49 illegal migrants from Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico.





According to a Facebook post, the driver of the RV and one other passenger were U.S. citizens.

BCSO says during the stop, two people ran away from the RV, but were later caught.

The illegal migrants have been referred to Border Patrol agents for processing and deportation.

The two “smugglers” are being investigated by Homeland Security.

Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is also charging the two who ran away with evading arrest.