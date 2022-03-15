WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police arrested the suspect in the string of attacks on homeless men in both the District and New York City early Tuesday morning, the department confirmed in a tweet.

Police tweeted just before 6 a.m., confirming his arrest early this morning in D.C. Officers said he was “currently being interviewed by officers at the Homicide Branch.”

According to police, this man is responsible for at least five shootings, two of them fatal, across the two cities this month. Officers were able to connect the attacks based on gun ballistics.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement about this arrest, saying, “We know that this experience has been especially scary for our residents experiencing homelessness. Our work continues to end homelessness and ensure all residents have access to safe and affordable housing. Our work also continues to get guns off our streets, to address the proliferation of firearms, and to prevent violence while also working swiftly to hold people accountable when they terrorize and bring harm to our communities.”

Police are expected to provide more details later today. This is a developing story and will be updated.