MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Breaking Bread Ministries is doing its part to help people in the community escape the heat. The ministry announced on Facebook Monday that, in addition to its regular hours, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the 100 plus degree heat wave expected through Friday.

Additionally, the group said it will be delivering popsicles, water, and heat gear to its unsheltered neighbors to help keep them cool. The ministry said it has about a week’s worth of supplies left and is asking for help from the community to help keep the warm weather essentials in stock through the summer.

If you would like to donate, you may do so online here. Or swing by their location at 410 E Florida.