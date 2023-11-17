MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Breaking Bread Ministries held an outreach to the community this week, called the “Warm Hearts Project.”

They gave away food boxes, jackets, blankets, and more to locals, helping to take care of West Texans ahead of Thanksgiving and the cold winter season.

The event also featured live music and testimonies from locals, with the goal of making everyone feel welcome.

More than 100 people were in attendance at yesterday’s event, with several local outreach organizations.

Breaking Bread Ministries serves meals every day of the week to anyone, no questions asked.