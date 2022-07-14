ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Looking for a free educational event this month? Boys and Girls Club of Odessa is hosting its Children Literacy and Reading Festival on July 23rd at Woodson Boys and Girls Club from 9 am to 12 pm.

The first 300 kids to attend will receive a backpack filled with school supplies and other goodies. Guests can expect to see local vendor booths and participate in games and giveaways throughout the event, including $250 gift cards and more.

Organizers say that each child will walk away with a free book and other literacy resource materials. Guest storytellers and a live DJ will also be in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public.