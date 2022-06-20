ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student from Bonham Middle School was arrested Monday after someone called to report he had a gun on campus while attending summer school. The unnamed student has been charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a third-degree felony. He will also face disciplinary action from the school district.

In a news release, Ector County ISD said ECISD police and school leaders responded immediately and found the student in possession of a gun. Police said they believe the student brought the weapon to school to show other students; there is no indication he intended to harm anyone.

“ECISD would like to thank those who came forward with the information. ‘If you see something, say something’ is more than just a slogan; it is an imperative for all of us to follow in order to help keep our community safe. We also want to thank the officers and campus leaders who moved quickly to find the student and take him into custody. ECISD, together with other local law enforcement agencies, has very specific protocols in place for responding to this type of incident and we are grateful for the cooperation between these agencies,” the District said in a statement.