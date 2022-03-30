ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, Ector County ISD Trustees approved the naming of Bonham Middle School’s football field in honor of former coach J.T. King.

Coach King, a U.S. Marine, moved to Odessa in the late 1940’s to work in the oil industry before he was hired by ECISD to teach and coach at Crockett Junior High. He became a head coach at Bonham Junior High in 1959 and spent the next 25 years there compiling a record of 150 wins, 43 losses, and six ties. At one time he had a 36-game winning streak.

ECISD said in a news release, “J.T. King coached and taught in the community he loved for 33 years before retiring in 1985.”