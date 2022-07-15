ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kameron Gammage, 23, is now facing a one-million-dollar bond after being charged with murder in the death of his eight-month-old son Logan Pierson.

Logan was found dead in his apartment on July 12 after his parents called 911 to report he wasn’t breathing. Investigators said Logan was found with swelling and bruises to his head and face.

In an interview with police, Gammage told investigators on July 9, he smoked marijuana and later tried to play with his crying infant to get him to stop crying. He said he threw Logan into the air several times and “accidently” dropped him on about the fourth toss. He claimed Logan hit the floor “hard” and that the bruising and swelling soon followed. He said he didn’t tell the baby’s mother what happened because he was afraid of getting in trouble.

Gammage was initially charged with Injury to a Child, that charge was set aside Thursday the charge was upgraded to Capital Murder.

Logan’s mom, 18-year-old Leyla Pierson was also charged with criminal negligence, she was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond.

In addition to the million-dollar bond, Gammage is being held on another $150,000 bond for a charge out of Andrews County. Investigators there said he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl between 2019 and 2020.