Editor’s Note: The video above is from Thursday’s protest.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that 142nd District Judge, Honorable David G. Rogers denied murder suspect Mario Chacon Jr.’s request for a bond reduction– word came down from the Judge just after 4:00 p.m. Friday. As it stands, Chacon’s bond is set, and will remain, at $3,000,000.

The 24-year-old man is accused of murdering 20-year-old Madeline Pantoja last month.

In court Thursday, Chacon’s family asked for a bond of $750,000, as well as pre-trial release with house arrest and said the family would “ensure that he appears in court” once a trial date is set.

However, the State argued that Chacon has an “extensive criminal history” with a conviction for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He’s also considered a “potential flight risk”, argued Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Lively, because of the family’s “prominent ties to Mexico”.

A protest broke out near the courthouse Thursday ahead of the hearing calling for such an outcome. Those in attendance called bond a “second chance” and said Chacon should not be given a second chance since Pantaoja was not afforded the same opportunity.