PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- According to unofficial results from Saturday’s elections, all school bond proposals were approved by voters except for Proposition C of the Kermit ISD Bond. Here are the results:

Coahoma ISD – $12.265 million

Proposition A – 70% passing rate

Prop B – 60%

Andrews ISD – $156.7 million

Proposition A – 71.7% passing rate

Prop B – 56.3%

Prop C – 55.7%

Kermit ISD – $66.25 million

Proposition A – 64.4% passing rate

Prop B – 60%

Prop C – 38%

Wink-Loving ISD – $60 million

Proposition A – 85% passing rate

Prop B – 87%

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD – $446.65 million

Proposition A – 66% passing rate

Prop B – 65%

Prop C – 66%

Crane ISD, with a bond of $68 million, was approved with a 70.8% passing rate.

