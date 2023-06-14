ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, members of Ector County ISD’s Bond Committee, which worked from January to May to assess the needs of the District, presented its recommendations to ECISD Trustees. The committee’s recommendations are as follows:

Keep the bond project costs under the “No Tax Rate Increase” threshold of about $396 million.

Build a state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center at a projected cost of $80 million.

Build a new middle school at a projected cost of $120 million.

Address all Priority 1 maintenance items identified in the updated Facilities Assessment Study. These are legal, life safety and/or critical replacements considered “must-do” in the next 1-to-2 years. Projected cost $51 million.

Address all Priority 2 maintenance items identified in the updated Facilities Assessment Study. These are necessary system repair and replacements considered “should-do” in the next 3-to-5 years. Projected cost $79 million.

With the remaining available dollars, address department needs in the committee’s priority order, which was determined through a survey of committee members. That priority order is: Transportation Department needs, Technology Department Needs, Fine Arts Department needs, Transition Learning Center needs, Athletics Department needs, and Agriculture Farm needs.

The committee called these needs “critical” to the District’s future, as well as the future of Odessa.

Interestingly enough, the Committee did not suggest building a third high school, which was previously identified by a different Bond Committee as a need to address overcrowding. That proposal, consisting of two propositions totaling $398,255,500, was rejected by voters last year.

Some voting against that bond said they didn’t think ECISD needed a third high school, and said they objected to the proposed location for the school as well. However, as part of that same proposal, others said they think ECISD students would benefit greatly from a Career and Technical Center- which could be included in a new proposal.

Other detractors simply said they voted no because of the potential tax increase, something that would seemingly not be an issue should ECISD move forward with a new, revamped proposal under the threshold.

An ECISD spokesperson said Trustees will review and consider the recommendations over the next couple of months and will, potentially, vote in August to create a formal bond proposal.

You’ll find all of the 2023 Bond Committee’s work- information, reports, presentations, and questions and answers, here.