MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland ISD Bond Advisory Committee met for the first time to hear a report on the status of the 2023 Bond, which was passed in November.

According to a release from MISD, the committee was introduced to their roles and responsibilities and will be meeting with district leaders quarterly. They will hear reports on construction and project timelines, cost of projects and finance reports, as well as communication and marketing efforts.

The committee will present to the Bond Planning Committee annually every May, presenting the final report on the 2023 Bond to the Board of Trustees.

The committee heard updates to the construction of the two new high schools, including an overview of the programming, design, and construction phases of the new schools. The completion date for both schools is currently set for 2028, with a cost of $985,200,000.

Additionally, an overview was also given regarding the middle school additions and conversions. Completion of classroom additions is slated for August of 2026, with a cost of $123,200,000.

Packages are also being developed for the design phase of various upgrades to aging facilities. All projects are targeted to be completed by August of 2028, with an overall cost of $203,400,000.

Safety and security packages are also being developed for the design phase of projects that will be implemented district wide. These projects are also targeting an August 2028 completion date, at a cost of $50,300,000.

Lastly, an overview of the design and construction phases of the new elementary school that will be in the Lone Star Trails subdivision. The new elementary school is scheduled to be completed in 2025, with a cost of $53,300,000.

The committee was also introduced to Parkhill, the Bond Program Manager, and learned about their roles and responsibilities throughout the process on scope, budget, and schedule.

The Board of Trustees passed a resolution in September which allows the district to reimburse themselves for expenses related to the 2023 Bond, up to $50 million. This allows the MISD to begin work on all bond projects without having to wait for bond dollars to be sold and received prior to spending funds.

MISD is currently reviewing the construction timeline and working with their financial advisor to plan future bond sales strategically. The district says bond sales are expected to begin in the spring/summer of 2024.

The district plans to work with the Bond Program Manager to ensure projects stay within the budget, reviewing all construction invoices for accuracy, and providing financial transparency throughout the duration of the bond program.

For project updates, you can visit the MISD 2023 Bond website here, and we will also continue to provide updates on our website as they become available.

Ideas were also discussed regarding community engagement, this includes the creation of regularly produced project update videos and groundbreakings.