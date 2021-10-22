BOLO: MPD investigating aggravated robbery

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a suspect accused of aggravated robbery.

Around 11:15 a.m. on October 22, MPD and the Midland Fire Department responded to a Stripes store at 4508 N Big Spring Street in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. There, police found the injured victim, identified as Tyler Horn, 20.

Investigators say Horn told them he was pumping gas when an unknown man entered his truck and drove away. Police say Horn ran after his vehicle and was run over as he tried to stop the suspect. Horn was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital following the accident.

According to police, the driver of the stolen truck exited the store and onto the 300 block of Palmer Drive and then headed north in the 4500 block of N Big Spring Street. The suspect was last seen driving a 2016 white Ford F150 with a Texas license plate reading NPZ2372. The truck also has a black grill guard, dark tinted windows, and a red skull sticker on the lower left corner of the back window.

Now, MPD is asking anyone who sees the truck to call police at 432-685-7108 or Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.