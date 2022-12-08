

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland police say they have identified a suspect in the murder investigation at the Hometowne Studios at 1003 South Midkiff Road. According to a news release, 30-year-old Raven Robert Rodriguez is still at large.

This comes after officers responded to a disturbance at 5:00 am on December 8th, at Hometowne Studios. There, police say they found 28-year-old Mariela Galindo Lozano dead on the scene with multiple stab wounds.

Next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been ordered. Midland Police are continuing the investigation.

A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez’s arrest. He has been charged with Capital Murder. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call Midland Police Department at (432)685-7108 or contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432)694-8477.