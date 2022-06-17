ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Although water is flowing, a boil water notice is still in effect for all of Odessa, including West Odessa and City leaders said that will not be lifted until at least Saturday afternoon.

“Once we have received the lab results and they show that the distribution system has been thoroughly flushed and minimum levels of chlorine residual has been maintained throughout the distribution system, and no bacteria is present, the City can rescind the Boil Water Notice,” the City said in a news release.

City crews pulled the required water samples at 1:45 p.m. Friday. The analysis takes 24 hours to complete. Until then, everyone should take the following precautions when using tap water:

You can use your tap water for cooking, but only if you boil the water for three to five minutes first.

Avoid giving tap water to pets until the restriction is lifted.

Boiled water can be used to wash dishes, hands, and to shower, but you should avoid getting water into your eyes and mouth. Children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised should not shower or bathe with City water until the boil water notice is lifted.

Use bottled water or water that has been boiled when brushing your teeth.

Once the results come back and show the water is safe for consumption, an update will sent to all media outlets. You can also monitor the status of the water on the City’s Facebook page.