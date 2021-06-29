Body of illegal migrant found in Presidio County

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found about 30 miles south of Highway 90 on Chispa Road.

According to a Facebook post, on June 27, a rancher called the US Border Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

The rancher told investigators he found a group of 11 illegal migrants asking for food and water. The group told the rancher they had left two people behind who had died further down the road.

Later, the rancher found one of the two left behind still alive.

BCSO says a 24-year-old man from Mexico died, the Sheriff’s Office has reached out to Mexican officials to try and locate next of kin.

An autopsy is being performed to find cause of death.

Law Enforcement across the area continue to warn those trying to enter the US illegally of the extreme heat dangers they may see along the way.