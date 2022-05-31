LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called for a sexual assault case Monday night and then found the body of a baby buried in the backyard of a home in Lubbock. That led to the search for a suspect who was found dead Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, LPD said.

Police said officers were investigating the sexual assault of a minor, which LPD said happened for approximately five years.

“Through continued investigation, officers learned of the body of a baby that was buried in a backyard of a residence in the 1100 block of N. Belmont Avenue,” LPD said.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault. Police on Tuesday found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 5500 block of 111th Street.

EverythingLubbock.com requested more information and will provide updates when possible.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Metro Unit Investigating Sexual Assault

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a report of ongoing sexual assault of a child.

At 11:25 a.m. May 30, Lubbock Police Officers received a report of ongoing sexual assault of a minor for approximately five years. Through continued investigation, officers learned of the body of a baby that was buried in a backyard of a residence in the 1100 block of N. Belmont Avenue.

The Metro Unit took over the investigation, and with the Forensic Investigations Unit, searched the backyard and located suspected human remains. The investigation into the remains is ongoing.

Through the course of the investigation, the Metro Unit obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault on a suspect in this case. Throughout the day today, officers attempted to locate the suspect to serve the warrant. Prior to locating him, the LPD Communications Center received a call for service to assist EMS at a residence in the 5500 block of 111th Street. The suspect was found deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.