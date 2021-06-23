Body found in Culberson County, 15-year-old illegal migrant dead

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Tuesday, a 911 call to the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office led deputies on a search for two illegal migrants needing help.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a rancher using a satellite phone found the pair lying on a dirt road.

The Sheriff’s Office found a 35-year-old illegal migrant from Ecuador curled up under a jeep trying to escape the heat. A few feet away, deputies found the man’s 15-year-old son dead.

The father told deputies he and his son were left behind and ran out of water. He said they had been walking for three days in the heat.

The Sheriff’s Office says the summer heat has already claimed two lives, that they know of.

Thursday of last week, the Sheriff’s Office also found a 15-year-old girl from Ecuador eight miles south of Van Horn. That teen said she had been left in the desert to find her own way before meeting up with other illegal migrants. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety rescued the group in 100-degree temperatures. All have been turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

Additionally, Friday, deputies and Border Patrol agents stopped a truck pulling a horse trailer south of Van Horn along Texas Highway 90. Inside the trailer, they found around 40 illegal migrants inside, along with narcotics.

It’s been a busy week for law enforcement in the area. The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office says the summer heat and lack of water poses a threat for all illegal migrants entering the area.