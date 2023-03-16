There are aa few Boba Tea places around West Texas, but one new place says it’s setting itself apart from the rest.

Tea180 in Midland recently opened off of Tradewinds Boulevard.

“I kind of want to offer something new, that’s not a franchise, to people,” says business partner My Nguyen. “So they can know what real good Boba Tea tastes like.”

The new shop offers not only Boba Tea, but fruit tea, smoothies, slushes, fraps, and much more.

“Most of these drinks I create myself. We mix and match and I make it to where it tastes good.”

Nguyen says this shop sets itself apart because each drink uses a variety of different ingredients that you wouldn’t find at a chain.

“I like to go, not for one company, because a franchise you can’t do that. You would have to use their product. So I like to use the best product for each flavor from different companies.”

“What’s also unique to to Tea180 is the gelato. Nguyen says their ingredients are shipped from Italy, so it’s authentic taste and creaminess that you don’t get in most places.

The owners of Tea180 also own Venetian Nails Day Spa in Midland, where if you buy 20 drinks at Tea180, you get 20 dollars off at the spa.