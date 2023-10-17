ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County ISD’s Board of Trustees held it’s monthly Board meeting on Tuesday, discussing a variety of items on the agenda.

Among these items was a record 50 students earning the National Merit Scholar or College Board recognitions. Dr. Muri congratulated the students for their achievements, and also congratulating their teachers and the work being done to improve student outcomes throughout the district.

Anika Reddy Gundlapalli, Odessa High School, National Merit Scholar Semifinalist Andrea Santiago Soto, Odessa Collegiate Academy; Sapna Yadalla, Permian High School; and Forrest Harlow, STEM Academy; all National Commended Scholars

Three students from Odessa High School’s Global Leadership Academy were also recognized, speaking on their experiences in the academy. Yeilen Sartorio Batista, Sebastian Perez, and Yelena del Caridad Cedeno Pirez talked about the program’s positive impact on their knowledge, leadership skills, critical thinking, and community involvement.

Board Trustees also held a public hearing, covering the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST, report. ECISD has now received a perfect score of 100 on the state’s report for a fourth year in a row. The report assesses how school districts spend money annually.

ECISD earned a Superior Achievement rating, which is the equivalent of an A. ECISD has earned an A in financial integrity 17 times since the report’s inception 21 years ago.

Trustees also approved purchases over $50,000, which include heating/ventilation/air conditioning replacement, installations and repairs, fence replacement and repairs, plumbing projects, concrete construction, electric installations and repairs, landscaping, asbestos abatement projects, and supplemental services for Special Education.

You can learn more about the board meeting here.