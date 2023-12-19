MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Blue Santa is a holiday toy drive organized by the Midland Police Department, and deliveries are now being made.

On Friday, Blue Santa dropped by “Share,” a group which helps families of special needs children. Yesterday, he made a toy delivery to “High Sky Children’s Ranch.” The department says it’s all about giving back to the community.

“I love Blue Santa, I think it’s a good thing. I think people can see another side of the Police Department that not only do we do things to save the community, but we also do things to protect the community and serve the community like Blue Santa.”

Today, Blue Santa made deliveries to the Midland Soup Kitchen, Goodwill Baptist Church, and Casa De Amigos.

This is Midland Police Department’s third annual Blue Santa Toy Drive.