MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa is making a stop this year in Midland to meet with everyone in the Basin and to enjoy a nice cup of hot cocoa!

Midland Police Department says that Blue Santa will be at Centennial Park (located at 200 West Wall Street) on December 18th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. He will be taking pictures with little ones, as well as enjoying some of the coffee, cocoa, and cookies that are available to all guests. The refreshments are courtesy of Black Rifle Coffee Company, H-E-B, and Kent Kwik.

The Midland Police Department also asks that people please provide their own camera if they are interested in taking photos with Blue Santa.