Blue Santa is coming to Midland: MPD asking for toy donations

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Blue Santa is making his list and checking it twice! Now, the Midland Police Department is asking the community to help fill Santa’s sleigh by donating new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages.
Not sure what to get? MPD is also accepting gift cards to help purchase the remaining toys, picked out by Santa himself.
The toys will be given back to kids right in our community with help from the High Sky Children’s Ranch and a battered women’s shelter. This is MPD’s first ever Blue Santa event and the department says it is excited to work with the community to help children in need.
Please have all donations in by December 10th so that MPD will have time to get them distributed for the holidays.
Donation bins are set up at the following locations:
- Rogers Ford at 4200 W Wall Street
- Classic Honda of Midland at 3705 W Wall Street
- Midland Christian School at 2001 Culver Drive
- Hillander Elementary School at 1600 W Wadley Avenue
- Bowlero at 5320 W East Loop 250 North
- Midland Police Department at 601 N. Loraine Street
- The Kent Companies at 2408 N Big Spring Street