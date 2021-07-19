Blue Origin launch buzz around the Permian Basin

We are only hours away from billionaire Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch.

People here in the Basin share with us their excitement about this historical moment.

“I’m very excited and to see that everything goes well especially for that lady that has been waiting so long to do this.”

“I think this is the next frontier. We are talking about space travel that individuals can go to and once it’s proven to be safe, I think there will be a lot of people that will want to do it.”

The launch is set to take place in Van Horn, near the foothills of the Guadalupe Mountains.

Tune in to FOX 24’s am live show to catch a first look at the Blue Origins launch.

ABC Big 2’s will air the landing at 11:30 am.