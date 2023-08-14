MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A blowout has been blamed for a Midland County crash that left an Irving man dead Saturday morning.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, just after 9:00 a.m. on August 12, troopers responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi-truck on SH 349, about 19 miles south of Midland.

Investigators said 47-year-old Joel Oscar Alvarez was traveling northbound on SH 349, near mile marker 358, when the front left tire of his 2009 Kenworth suffered a blowout. The tired failure caused the semi to veer across the southbound lane where it struck a utility pole. Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.