ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly caught breaking into a Dollar General store. Jacob Montoya, 25, has been charged with Burglary of a Building.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:37 a.m. on August 5, officers were called to the store, located at 1000 S County Road West, to investigate after an alarm was triggered. Upon arrival, officers said they found the front door had been forced open and saw numerous Dollar General bags filled with miscellaneous items, covered in blood, near the door.

The store’s manager arrived on the scene and, while unlocking the door, reported seeing movement inside. Once inside the store, officers said they found broken glass, rocks, more bags, a beer bottle, and a refrigerator, also covered in blood. That trail led investigators to a bloodied Montoya, who was reportedly caught on camera breaking into the store; officers said he tried to steal nearly $600 in merchandise before police arrived.

Montoya was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $10,000.