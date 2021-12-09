There’s a new coffee shop in Midland that combines patriotism with a good cup of joe.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is now open off of Big Spring Street in Midland.

“The atmosphere and everything is really cool,” says Tara, a first-time customer who lives in Midland.

It’s the only franchise of its kind in West Texas.

“I’ve heard about their brand, and I like what they represent,” says Nicole, who also lives in Midland.

The company prides itself on fresh coffee, and serving it to those who love America.

“Veterans, active military, law enforcement, they’re all communities,” says franchisee owner James Gripp. “Our community is very special, we all know that, but that sense of community that Black Rifle brings is something we can all rally around”

Inside you can enjoy a cup with friends, or get some trendy merchant swag. It’s already a hit with people who want something different.

“Just bringing something different to the area, not just having to go to Starbucks every time and the long lines there,” says Tara.

“The atmosphere here is so different, ” says Nicole. “You can see everyone’s excited to be here.”

Black Rifle also offers a drive-thru for coffee on-the-go.

For more on Black Rifle Coffee Company, check out the video above.