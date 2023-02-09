Sam’s BBQ off of 7th street and Dixie in Odessa has been in business for 42 years, serving up homemade BBQ and Soul Food.

“We’re trying to keep that soul food and drive in the community,” says owner Tiki Davis.

At Sam’s, you can get brisket, ribs, sausage, delicious sides, and much, much more.

Tiki has been running Sam’s the past five years. The restaurant opened back in 1981.

“With this being one of the only staples of the community, the black community., I’m doing my best to keep the tradition alive,” says Tiki.

Tiki grew up in Odessa. He’s well-known in the community, as he was a former high school football star at Permian, but faced controversy at a young age. Now he’s a motivational speaker. Read more about his story on his website.

Tiki stays busy, but he says he’s proud to be a black business owner in West Texas.

“I just wanted to be part of something that was black-owned and keep it around the next 30-40 years if possible.”

Davis works alongside pitmaster Wilbert Davis. Wilbert says he learned how to cook from his grandmother, who he says was the first black female chef in Ector County. Now he’s keeping her legacy and the tradition alive.

“The years my grandmother was raised up in, it was hard for blacks,” says Wilbert. For my grandmother to overcome those obstacles and made where she made it, and pass it on to me, that was great honor and respect for my grandmother.”

They also want to encourage others to open their own local business.

“It was important for me to have a face for the next generation to say, “Hey man, if Tiki can own a BBQ restaurant, so can I,” says Tiki.

“Get on your knees, pray to God, and it can happen for you,” says Wilbert. “Get out here and try your best and do your best.”

Sam’s BBQ is open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 3 pm. It also does catering for companies and big events.

To see some of the food the restaurant offers, check out the video above.